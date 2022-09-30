Key enabling role supporting the CEO and Council

High level executive role in an organisation with mob at its core

Bring specialist knowledge, political acumen and influencing skills to this key portfolio

The Position

The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) is committed to ensuring a better future for Aboriginal people by working for the return of culturally significant and economically viable land and pursuing cultural, social and economic independence for Aboriginal people in NSW.

NSWALC seeks to appoint a person who identifies as Aboriginal, is an experienced executive and is passionate about land rights as the Executive Director, Resource Management and Governance. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the position is responsible for high-level strategic leadership and advice to the CEO on all aspects of the resource management and governance portfolio, ensuring the successful operation of NSWALC to meet the standards, compliance and expectations of Council and its stakeholders.

As a member of the executive group, the role is responsible for strong governance frameworks, people management strategies, ICT, strategic procurement, investment, business development and financial performance through six direct reports.

Success in the role requires proven and inspiring executive leadership that draws on commercially orientated experience in broad ranging, large, and complex community environments or service delivery organisations. You will have a proven track record of working with Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples, communities and organisations; highly developed financial and resource management skills; extensive experience in partnership development including contract management; and excellent influencing, negotiation and people management skills. An outstanding communicator, you will have a proven background in implementing continuous improvement strategies and innovative approaches.

Potential candidates are requested to consider how they would bring these key attributes to the role:

Results driven

Support and equip the CEO and Councillors’ ability to solve complex and sensitive problems in a timely manner

Excellent communication skills

Resilience

Pragmatism and the ability to step back and take a holistic view

Relationship builder

Cross functional leadership

Diplomacy and negotiation

Progressive and thoughtful

Political acumen with strong advocacy

Empowering, encouraging staff to innovate

Politically astute and proactive in voicing the position of Aboriginal people on issues that affect them

Gets the job done with and through others, whilst modelling positive leadership behaviours

NSWALC head office has traditionally been located in Parramatta and supports a hybrid work model.

This is an identified Aboriginal person position.

The Organisation

The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC), established under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW) (ALRA), is a self-funding statutory authority responsible for protecting and promoting the rights and interests of Aboriginal people in NSW. The Aboriginal Land Council network in NSW operates as a two-tiered system consisting of the peak body, (NSWALC, including Zone Offices) and 120 Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALC).

For more information about NSWALC, please visit: NSW Aboriginal Land Council

Applications close: Friday, 30 September 2022

To apply – click on “APPLY ONLINE” using reference ALCrmg0522, addressing your cover letter and resume to Kate Wheeler or Pauline Gates, or call +61 3 9016 6000 for further information.

