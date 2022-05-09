Director (First Nations Research Alliance)

Drive USQ’s First Nations research agenda

Provide strategic leadership and direction

Create collaborative research partnerships

The University of Southern Queensland (USQ) seeks an outstanding individual to drive the quality coordination and performance of its inaugural First Nations Research Alliance, providing leadership, impact and expertise, both scholarly and in general, within the University and the community.

Reporting to, and working closely with, the Pro Vice-Chancellor (First Nations Education and Research), this important role will lead the development and implementation of an outstanding Indigenous research agenda, developing productive research relationships University-wide and facilitating partnerships with external stakeholders.

With an excellent scholarly reputation for quality teaching and research, the ideal candidate will bring a strong track record in academic leadership and impact at a discipline, university, national and international level. A collegiate leader with superlative communication and influencing skills, the Director will be able to foster collaborative partnerships with diverse stakeholder groups, including a range of university stakeholders, funding bodies and industry. Strong cultural knowledge and a commitment to the core University values of respect, integrity and excellence with be essential, with demonstrated success in collaboration and engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

This is an Identified position and is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people only. For this position, it is a genuine occupational requirement that it be filled by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person as permitted under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld).

The University

USQ is a dynamic university, dedicated to providing quality programs and degrees in a flexible and supportive environment. In just over 50 years, it has become a prominent teaching and research institution providing education worldwide from three physical locations in Southern Queensland, online and through a number of outreach hubs and national and international education partners. The core values of respect, integrity and excellence guide and unite the USQ community in its purpose to lead in economic and social development through higher education and research excellence, and its vision to strive for excellence within a global context while remaining strongly grounded in its community-centred values and regional heritage.

For more information visit: usq.edu.au.

To apply, please click on ‘Apply online’ and submit your resume and covering letter, clearly quoting reference USQdfn0522 and including a brief statement of your capabilities against the key selection criteria.

For further information or a confidential discussion, please email info@fisherleadership.com or call Managing Partner, Andrew Norton on 1300 347 437.

