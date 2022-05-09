Head of College (College for First Nations)

Foundation leadership opportunity as Head of College

Contribute to First Nations education and excellence

Drive quality and performance outcomes

The University of Southern Queensland (USQ) seeks an outstanding individual to provide outstanding leadership to the College in First Nations education and support, contributing to and in alignment with the University’s strategic and operational objectives.

Reporting to, and working closely with, the Pro Vice-Chancellor (First Nations Education and Research), the Head of College is responsible for the quality and performance of the College, providing leadership and management in strategic and organisational planning, staff and resource management. This important role provides academic and managerial leadership and strategic direction across the College and the University more broadly, making a significant impact at regional, national and international levels through innovative and transformative teaching and learning experiences.

The ideal candidate will be a collegiate leader with superlative communication and influencing skills, able to foster relationships with diverse stakeholder groups, and in particular with First Nations communities. Cultural sensitivity and an alignment with the core University values of respect, integrity and excellence will be key, as will a demonstrated knowledge and understanding of historical and contemporary issues impacting on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and societies. With a strong track record in administration management and the ability to conceptualise, design and contribute to policy development, strategy and change, ideally with experience at a university or institutional level, the ideal candidate will be passionate in driving outcomes for the College, University and community.

A PhD or equivalent experience and standing in a relevant discipline is essential.

This is an Identified position and is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people only. For this position, it is a genuine occupational requirement that it be filled by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person as permitted under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld). The role will be based at USQ’s Toowoomba campus.

The University

USQ is a dynamic university, dedicated to providing quality programs and degrees in a flexible and supportive environment. In just over 50 years, it has become a prominent teaching and research institution providing education worldwide from three physical locations in Southern Queensland, online and through a number of outreach hubs and national and international education partners. The core values of respect, integrity and excellence guide and unite the USQ community in its purpose to lead in economic and social development through higher education and research excellence, and its vision to strive for excellence within a global context while remaining strongly grounded in its community-centred values and regional heritage.

For more information visit: usq.edu.au.

